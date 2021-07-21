Juniors end season at area tournament

LINCOLN – Lincoln Lutheran ended the Ashland Bluejays’ season with a hard fought 3-1 victory July 12 in the Area 2B Tournament in Ashland.
Lincoln Lutheran scored single runs in the first and fourth innings to take an early lead. The Bluejays cut the lead to one with a single run in the fifth, but Lincoln Lutheran scored a big insurance run in the seventh and held on for the win.
Elliott Gossin pitched a fine game in defeat and he was relieved by Aiden Washburn after tiring in the seventh.
The Bluejays managed just three hits offensively by Aiden Washburn, Elliott Gossin and Gabe Mayer.
