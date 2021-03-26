Junior Jay wrestlers compete at districts

FREMONT – The Ashland-Greenwood Junior Wrestling club was in action two weeks ago at the 20201 NE USA District 5 wrestling tournament held at Christensen Field Pavilion in Fremont. After last year’s tournament was stopped and gyms were cleared due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, wrestlers and families were happy to be back competing. There were over 400 wrestlers competing in the two-day tournament of K-8 graders. The wrestlers placing in the top four of each weight class qualify for the NE USA State Tournament March 20 and 21 in Grand Island.

There were 23 wrestlers representing the Bluejays at the tournament. The Bluejays were able to finish third in the team points race out of 38 teams. Sixteen wrestlers were able to place in the top four of their brackets and qualified to compete in the state tournament.

The team participated and earned medals in the following categories.

Pre-K and Kindergarten – Champion, Brecken Kush

First and Second Grades – Champion, Maddox Ferguson; participated, Keller Dostal and Connor Beranek

Third and Fourth – Champion, Grant Beranek; third place, Landon Stewart