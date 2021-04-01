Junior grapplers compete at state

GRAND ISLAND – Ashland-Greenwood junior wrestlers competed in the 2021 Nebraska USA State Wrestling Tournament in Grand Island on March 20 and 21. It was a two-day event with over 2,000 wrestlers from all over the state. Each weight class had up to 32 qualifiers competing to place in the top eight of their bracket.

The Bluejays kicked off the USA State Tournament with 13 wrestlers (third through sixth grade) in action on day one. Three Bluejay wrestlers placed while four other wrestlers were one win away from placing. Five wrestlers won at least one match on the second day. In the Kindergarten-second grade and seventh/eighth grade divisions, two Ashland-Greenwood wrestlers placed.