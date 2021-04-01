 Skip to main content
Junior grapplers compete at state
Junior grapplers compete at state

Junior wrestling

JUNIOR WRESTLERS AT STATE: Members of the Ashland-Greenwood Junior Wrestlers who placed at the state wrestling meet include (front row, from left) Rocco Gambaiana and Brecken Kush; (back row) Andrew Beranek, Carver Konzem and Braxton Schofield.

GRAND ISLAND – Ashland-Greenwood junior wrestlers competed in the 2021 Nebraska USA State Wrestling Tournament in Grand Island on March 20 and 21. It was a two-day event with over 2,000 wrestlers from all over the state. Each weight class had up to 32 qualifiers competing to place in the top eight of their bracket.

The Bluejays kicked off the USA State Tournament with 13 wrestlers (third through sixth grade) in action on day one. Three Bluejay wrestlers placed while four other wrestlers were one win away from placing. Five wrestlers won at least one match on the second day. In the Kindergarten-second grade and seventh/eighth grade divisions, two Ashland-Greenwood wrestlers placed.

Results

Pre-kindergarten/kindergarten – Brecken Kush, fifth place

First/second grades – Maddox Ferguson, participated

Third/fourth grades – Rocco Gambaiana, runner up; Grant Beranek and Landon Stewart, participated

Fifth/sixth grades – Andrew Beranek, fifth place; Braxton Schofield, seventh place; Archer Ferguson, Camden Welch, Tavrin VanLaningham, Tayvor VanLaningham, Bennett Kush, Peyton Groteluschen, Maddux Gagner and Kyler Roeber, participated

Seventh/eighth grades – Carver Konzem, third place; Davis Brady and Cael Smith, participated.

