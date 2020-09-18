Jays take down Eagles

ASHLAND – The third-ranked Ashland-Greenwood Bluejay football team relied on a strong defensive effort to get past the Arlington Eagles 22-7 on an overcast, damp night in Ashland on Friday night.
The win moved the Jays to 3-0 on the year.
The Jays turned to backup quarterback Nick Carroll after Cale Jacobsen was on the sidelines with an ankle injury suffered earlier in the week during practice.
The Jays scored first when Caleb Juedes tackled the Arlington punter in the end zone after a bad snap in the first quarter.
Arlington was able to answer the score with one of their own early in the second quarter and led 7-2 after a 12 play, 60-yard scoring drive.
The Jays went back in front with less than a minute remaining in the first half on a 6-yard scoring pass from Carroll to Brody Maack. Carroll found receiver Lane Zimmerman for the 2-pointer and AGHS went into the locker room ahead 10-7.
The Jays increased their lead in the third quarter, taking advantage of an Arlington fumble.
Carroll connected with Zimmerman on a 75-yard scoring pass. The PAT was no good and the lead remained 16-7.
The Jays scored the only touchdown in the final stanza, turning to senior running back Matthew Schuster.
Schuster broke through the line and scored from 47 yards out to push the Ashland-Greenwood lead to 22-7.
AGHS finished with 318 yards of total offense with 219 of them coming on the ground.
Schuster had a big game, leading the Jays on the ground with 105 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Logan Sobota added 47 more on seven carries and Carroll came through with 25 yards from the QB position.
Carroll completed 3-of-8 through the air for 99 yards and two scores.
Sobota led the Jays defensively with 10 tackles.
Cinch Beetison added nine more and teammates Grant Buller and Mason Fortney added seven tackles apiece.
Braxton Buck added five tackles and a fumble recovery.
“I’m proud of how our team stepped up once again when facing adversity. This was a very physical game and we sometimes were our own worst enemy tonight. However, the players stayed united and trusted each other to gut out the win,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Ryan Thompson.
The Bluejays will travel to Wayne to take on the top-ranked Wayne Blue Devils on Friday night at Wayne State College.
