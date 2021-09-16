Jays stay undefeated

ARLINGTON – The Class C-1 No. 2 Ashland-Greenwood football team continues to impress this year, as they notched another victory with a 38-0 thrashing of Arlington. Three interceptions in the game were a big factor in the Bluejays’ victory.
“It took our kids a little bit to adjust to Arlington’s scheme but once they did, they were able to stack positive plays on top of each other and took over the game in the second half,” A-G Coach Ryan Thompson said. “It is always a great night when you are able to get a lot of kids on the field and we were able to do that. The credit goes to the team for how they prepared all week.”
After both defenses held each other scoreless in the first quarter, A-G answered with 14 points in the second quarter of action.
The first touchdown was on a 16-yard run by Drake Zimmerman. After the extra point by Evan Shepard, the score was 7-0 in favor of the Bluejays.
From almost the identical spot on the field, Nathan Upton scored on a 15-yard run to close out the half and give A-G a double digit lead at the break.
The first touchdown of the third quarter was a 10-yard pass from Dane Jacobsen to Logan Sobota. Later on, in the quarter, Shepard connected on a 26-yard field goal that was set up by his interception on defense.
After forcing Arlington to punt, the Bluejays took the ball over again on offense. Not long into the drive, a hole opened up for a 54-yard run by Shepard for a score that increased A-G’s advantage to 31-0.
One play after the touchdown, the Eagles would turn the ball over after Carter Washburn came up with his second interception of the game. This put the Bluejays in business on their own 38-yard line.
After catching a touchdown pass earlier in the game, Sobota was able to find the end zone with his legs in the final frame. He broke free for the game’s final score on a 62-yard run.
Leading the team with 141 yards rushing on 16 carries with two touchdowns was Upton. Sobota had 79 yards on the ground while Zimmerman had 53. Both also had a touchdown run.
Jacobsen completed 14 of 20 passing attempts in the game for 183 yards and one touchdown.
The leading receiver was Washburn with three receptions for 60 yards and Shepard with five receptions for 56 yards. Sobota had one catch for 10 yards and one touchdown.
On defense, Sobota led the team with eight tackles and Lleyton West had the team’s only sack of the game. Washburn picked off two passes in the game and West had one interception.
Next week A-G returns home for a game with the Class C-1 No. 10 Wayne Blue Devils on Sept. 17. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Ashland.
Alex Eller is a reporter for The Ashland Gazette. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.