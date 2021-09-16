Jays stay undefeated

ARLINGTON – The Class C-1 No. 2 Ashland-Greenwood football team continues to impress this year, as they notched another victory with a 38-0 thrashing of Arlington. Three interceptions in the game were a big factor in the Bluejays’ victory.

“It took our kids a little bit to adjust to Arlington’s scheme but once they did, they were able to stack positive plays on top of each other and took over the game in the second half,” A-G Coach Ryan Thompson said. “It is always a great night when you are able to get a lot of kids on the field and we were able to do that. The credit goes to the team for how they prepared all week.”

After both defenses held each other scoreless in the first quarter, A-G answered with 14 points in the second quarter of action.

The first touchdown was on a 16-yard run by Drake Zimmerman. After the extra point by Evan Shepard, the score was 7-0 in favor of the Bluejays.

From almost the identical spot on the field, Nathan Upton scored on a 15-yard run to close out the half and give A-G a double digit lead at the break.

The first touchdown of the third quarter was a 10-yard pass from Dane Jacobsen to Logan Sobota. Later on, in the quarter, Shepard connected on a 26-yard field goal that was set up by his interception on defense.