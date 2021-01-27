Jays roll past Chieftains

SYRACUSE – The Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball team saw their record move to 8-7 after splitting a pair of games on the hardwood last week.

The Jays started the week with a convincing 54-34 victory over rival Yutan at Yutan High School on Jan. 19.

The Jays got off to a great start in the first half and roared to a 30-14 lead after 16 minutes.

The Jays got a game-high 30 points from senior guard Kiara Libal.

Libal made 10-of-20 from the field and sank 9-of-11 of her free throws while leading the Jays in scoring.

Fellow senior Camryn Ray filled up the stat sheet against Yutan finishing with seven points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Senior Saige Craven added eight points and led the Jays on the boards with nine.

AGHS shot 42% from the field and made 13-of-19 from the free throw line.

AGHS returned to action on Jan. 22 when they traveled to Syracuse to take on the 10-3 Rockets.

The game with Syracuse went back and forth all night long before the home team was able to secure a 52-46 win over the Jays.