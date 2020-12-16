Jays rally past Lions behind Konzem’s 23

ASHLAND – Just days after learning that All-State junior guard Cale Jacobsen will miss the rest of the season with an knee injury, the Ashland-Greenwood basketball team rallied for a 60-59 home win over the Louisville Lions.

The Jays got a career-high 23 points from sophomore Cougar Konzem, including the game winning old-school three-point play with 16 seconds remaining.

The Jays got off to a great start offensively and led 21-12 after one quarter and 37-22 at the half.

The Lions rallied in the third quarter outscoring the Jays 24-11. They wrestled the lead away from the Jays in the fourth quarter, but it was Konzem’s heroics that saved the day.

Konzem scored a basket and converted the free throw with 16 seconds remaining and then blocked the Lions’ attempt to take the lead in the final seconds.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was truly a tale of two halves. We played outstanding basketball in the first half, it was fun to watch. During the second half when they made a run, we did not respond well to the adversity and lost our composure for too long. We were extremely fortunate to win the game as Cougar made two huge plays in the final 30 seconds to bring us back to life,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Jacob Mohs.