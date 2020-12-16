Jays rally past Lions behind Konzem’s 23

ASHLAND – Just days after learning that All-State junior guard Cale Jacobsen will miss the rest of the season with an knee injury, the Ashland-Greenwood basketball team rallied for a 60-59 home win over the Louisville Lions.
The Jays got a career-high 23 points from sophomore Cougar Konzem, including the game winning old-school three-point play with 16 seconds remaining.
The Jays got off to a great start offensively and led 21-12 after one quarter and 37-22 at the half.
The Lions rallied in the third quarter outscoring the Jays 24-11. They wrestled the lead away from the Jays in the fourth quarter, but it was Konzem’s heroics that saved the day.
Konzem scored a basket and converted the free throw with 16 seconds remaining and then blocked the Lions’ attempt to take the lead in the final seconds.
“It was truly a tale of two halves. We played outstanding basketball in the first half, it was fun to watch. During the second half when they made a run, we did not respond well to the adversity and lost our composure for too long. We were extremely fortunate to win the game as Cougar made two huge plays in the final 30 seconds to bring us back to life,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Jacob Mohs.
The Jays shot 53% from the field and made 7-of-14 from behind the three-point line.
Konzem scored 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the field and added six rebounds.
Senior guard Jarrod Nafzinger added 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. Aiden Lindley also scored in double-figures, adding 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field.
The Jays turned the ball over 16 times and missed eight free throws, so Mohs knows his team has room for improvement.
“We need to use this as a learning lesson of how to respond when things do not go our way because we know we are better than what we showed in the second half. We have to be more mentally tough as we know we will be in similar situations in every game,” added Mohs.
The Jays played against the Conestoga Cougars at home on Tuesday night. Results will be in next week’s newspaper.
