Jays open season with win

TEKAMAH – The Ashland-Greenwood softball team opened the 2021 season with a win on the road.

The Bluejays defeated Tekamah-Herman 10-1 last Thursday in Tekamah.

Senior Abby Fisher led the team at the plate, hitting 2-for-2 with a triple and one RBI. Senior Hannah Keith was 2-for-3 with two singles. Senior Kaelyn Fisher belted a triple and Devin Rodgerson hit a double, while seniors Danielle Tonjes and each hit a single, along with freshman Joslyn Sargent.

Senior Tatum Gossin started on the mound for the Bluejays. In five innings, she allowed four hits an dtwo runs, and had three strikeouts.

