Jays fall to Trojans on road, roll to 46-point win over Mustangs

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team started the week with a difficult 66-62 setback on the road at the hands of the eighth-ranked Platteview Trojans on Jan. 12 in Springfield.

The game was close throughout and the Jays were able to take a 47-41 lead into the final quarter.

The Trojans caught fire from behind the three-point line and outscored the Jays 25-15 in the fourth quarter and pulled away for the 66-62 win.

“We played very well for about 27 minutes of a 32 minute game. During that five minute stretch we really struggled to guard the three-point line. Platteview ended the third quarter with a couple made three’s late and we did a poor job adjusting to that momentum and confidence they gained. They made five more in the fourth and that was the difference,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Jacob Mohs.

The Trojans sank 12 three-pointers, shot 45% from the field and were able to knock down 10-of-11 from the free throw line against the Jays.

Sophomore Cougar Konzem had a big game for the Bluejays finishing with a team-high 22 points and six rebounds.

Junior Evan Shepard added 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field.