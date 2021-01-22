Jays fall to Trojans on road, roll to 46-point win over Mustangs

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team started the week with a difficult 66-62 setback on the road at the hands of the eighth-ranked Platteview Trojans on Jan. 12 in Springfield.
The game was close throughout and the Jays were able to take a 47-41 lead into the final quarter.
The Trojans caught fire from behind the three-point line and outscored the Jays 25-15 in the fourth quarter and pulled away for the 66-62 win.
“We played very well for about 27 minutes of a 32 minute game. During that five minute stretch we really struggled to guard the three-point line. Platteview ended the third quarter with a couple made three’s late and we did a poor job adjusting to that momentum and confidence they gained. They made five more in the fourth and that was the difference,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Jacob Mohs.
The Trojans sank 12 three-pointers, shot 45% from the field and were able to knock down 10-of-11 from the free throw line against the Jays.
Sophomore Cougar Konzem had a big game for the Bluejays finishing with a team-high 22 points and six rebounds.
Junior Evan Shepard added 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field.
Senior Jarrod Nafzinger returned to action after missing three games with an ankle injury and filled up the stat sheet with 13 points, seven assists and five rebounds.
The Jays were supposed to play the Raymond Central Mustangs on Jan. 15, but a snowstorm forced administrators to move the game to Saturday afternoon in Ashland.
The Jays got off to a great start, sinking nine first half three-pointers on their way to building a 43-12 halftime lead.
The Bluejays made 14 three-pointers for the game and rolled to the big 84-38 home win.
The Jays made 34 baskets and assisted on 24 of them, nearly setting a school record.
“We came out and made our first couple shots and just played with such confidence for the entire game. While we scored a bunch of points and made a bunch of shots, which was great, we did that by being unselfish and moving the ball extremely well. We had 24 assists as a team, the second most in school history,” said Mohs.
Junior Max Parker scored a career-high 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting from the field and added a team-best nine rebounds.
Senior Aiden Lindley scored a career-high 20 points while making all six of his three-point attempts.
Konzem scored 16 points and Nafzinger added seven points and six assists.
The Bluejays made 14-of-21 from behind the 3-point line and shot 72% from the field.
AGHS traveled to Yutan on Tuesday night; photos and a game summary will appear in next week’s newspaper.