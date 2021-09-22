Jays earns 100th win under Thompson’s direction

ASHLAND – The Class C-1 No. 2 Ashland-Greenwood football team earned a hard-fought victory over Class C-1 No. 10 Wayne on Sept. 17 at home. What made this win a little more special for the Bluejay faithful was the fact that it was Ryan Thompson’s 100th win as the head football coach at A-G.
“Tonight is the type of atmosphere, and game, that you want to see where a team stacks up and it provided just that,” Thompson said after the 21-11 victory. “I love how our team came out and then responded all night. Wayne is a great football team and our players should be proud of what they were able to accomplish together. This game should give us a little momentum as we head into district play.”
The Bluejays opened up the game on their 36 and drove the ball down the field for a touchdown. The touchdown came on a 29-yard run by Evan Shepard and the extra point was up and good by Shepard as well.
Wayne responded with a long 10-play touchdown drive of their own on their first possession. They were able to get in on a two-point conversion attempt to give them an 8-7 lead.
After that touchdown, both defenses tightened up the rest of the half. The only other points in the half were a 25-yard field by the Blue Devils to put them ahead 11-7 at halftime.
Out of the break, Wayne started with the football and was forced to punt after a three and out by the A-G defense.
With the ball on the Blue Devil 46, the Bluejays were once again able to find the endzone. After seven plays, Dane Jacobsen completed a 15-yard pass to Carter Washburn to put A-G up 14-11.
Following the touchdown by the Bluejays, Wayne’s offense was moving the ball well as they moved onto A-G’s side of the field. The promising possession was cut short by a fumble created by Ty Carey and recovered by Jaxson Hamm.
The Bluejays capitalized on the turnover with a six-play touchdown drive. Nathan Upton scored the touchdown on an 18-yard run.
The defense continued to come up big for A-G the rest of the way out. They forced the Blue Devils to turn it over on downs and five yards out from scoring they created another fumble that Logan Sobota recovered.
Finishing with six of nine completions for 49 yards and a touchdown was Jacobsen. Shepard had two catches for 19 yards and Washburn had a 15-yard catch for a touchdown.
On the ground, Upton had 20 carries in the contest for 117 yards and two scores. Sobota ran the ball four times for 37 yards and Drake Zimmerman had eight touches for 29 yards.
Defensively, Sobota led the team with 10 tackles and one fumble recovery. Shepard had eight tackles and one interception, and Hamm had five tackles and a fumble recovery.
Next up for A-G is a home contest against Raymond Central at 7 p.m.
Alex Eller is a reporter for The Ashland Gazette. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.