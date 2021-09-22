Jays earns 100th win under Thompson’s direction

ASHLAND – The Class C-1 No. 2 Ashland-Greenwood football team earned a hard-fought victory over Class C-1 No. 10 Wayne on Sept. 17 at home. What made this win a little more special for the Bluejay faithful was the fact that it was Ryan Thompson’s 100th win as the head football coach at A-G.

“Tonight is the type of atmosphere, and game, that you want to see where a team stacks up and it provided just that,” Thompson said after the 21-11 victory. “I love how our team came out and then responded all night. Wayne is a great football team and our players should be proud of what they were able to accomplish together. This game should give us a little momentum as we head into district play.”

The Bluejays opened up the game on their 36 and drove the ball down the field for a touchdown. The touchdown came on a 29-yard run by Evan Shepard and the extra point was up and good by Shepard as well.

Wayne responded with a long 10-play touchdown drive of their own on their first possession. They were able to get in on a two-point conversion attempt to give them an 8-7 lead.

After that touchdown, both defenses tightened up the rest of the half. The only other points in the half were a 25-yard field by the Blue Devils to put them ahead 11-7 at halftime.