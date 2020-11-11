Jays earn first state volleyball tourney win

LINCOLN – You will have to forgive the Ashland-Greenwood volleyball players for acting as if they won the state championship after knocking off the Waverly Vikings in four sets in Class B’s opening round last week.

It was the first state volleyball tournament win in the school’s history and after the final point was scored in set four the Bluejay players dogpiled each other on the court at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

The fifth-ranked Bluejays were just reacting to beating the third-ranked Waverly Vikings in four sets 25-21, 25-21, 15-25 and 25-22.

The win was especially sweet for the 23-6 Bluejays who were defeated by the Vikings twice, once in the regular season and once in the Class B sub-district final in Ashland on Oct. 28.

“We told the team this week that it’s hard to beat a team three times and the third time is the charm,” said Coach Megan Rossell.

The Jays were able to get the win over the Vikings when it counted the most.

“The first two times we played them, we played them very tough,” the coach added. “We saw this as our opportunity to finally get a win against them on the big court at state.”