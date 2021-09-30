Jays dismantle Mustangs at home

ASHLAND – After their win over Wayne the prior week, the Class C-1 No. 2 Ashland-Greenwood football team came into their home game against Raymond Central focused on putting out another dominant performance. It showed, with the Bluejays dismantling the Mustangs 42-7.

“Our team had a very focused week of practice,” A-G Coach Ryan Thompson said. “Our kids were dialed in, and they executed at a very high level. I am pleased with how our young kids played as well. They came in and battled against some older players but didn’t flinch. It is great to get to see so many players step up and play.”

To begin the game A-G was in good field position on the Raymond Central 46. On the second play of the drive, Nathan Upton broke free for a 38-yard touchdown run and Evan Shepard tacked on the extra point making it 7-0.

After fumbling the ball on their second possession, the Bluejays would get a big play for a score on their third drive of the game. It came on a 53-yard touchdown pass from Dane Jacobsen to Shepard.

A pass picked by Upton on the Mustangs second play of their next possession, gave A-G the ball back on their 12. It took one play for Logan Sobota to find a hole that got him into the endzone for a rushing touchdown that made it 21-0.