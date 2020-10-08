Jays cruise to 51-14 victory over Clippers

ASHLAND – The third-ranked Ashland-Greenwood football team cruised to a 51-14 home win over the Malcolm Clippers on Friday night at Memorial Stadium in Ashland.

The Jays scored 23 points in the first quarter and never looked back while posting their fifth-straight victory to open the season.

“It was great to see our team come out and start fast tonight. We talked about putting a four quarter game together and we are getting closer every week,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Ryan Thompson.

The Bluejays rushed for 376 yards on 35 carries and got a career-game from senior running back Matthew Schuster. The Husker preferred walk-on rushed for 227 yards and five touchdowns on just 14 carries. Schuster scored on runs of 61, 5, 5, 46 and 48 yards. Bluejays Nathan Upton and Grant Buller combined for 108 yards on just nine carries and Upton rushed for a 50-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Nick Carroll added 68 yards passing on 4-of-10 passing with a touchdown and an interception. Carroll’s score came on a 48-yarder to speedster Lane Zimmerman in the third quarter.

Grauerholz also added a 31-yard field goal in the opening quarter.