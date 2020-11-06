Jays advance to state for first time since 2015

Waverly did a good job of limiting the Bluejay attack and AGHS finished with just 27 kills. VonRentzell and Stander combined for 13 of them.

AGHS finished with just one ace and missed on four of their 54 serves against Waverly.

Craven led the team with 16 assists and also added 11 digs. Glock and Edmisten came through with nine digs apiece.

The loss to the Vikings was just the second setback in the last 15 contests for AGHS.

“I feel that we haven’t really been challenged that much lately, we’ve been really dominating and doing a lot of good things, and it was good for us to play against a very talented team like that to kind of see things that we need to fine-tune,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Megan Rossell. “I just think it was good for us.”

Despite the loss, the Jays qualified for the district championship as one of the eight wildcards in Class B.

The Bluejays welcomed Beatrice to town on Saturday afternoon and after losing the first set 23-25, the home team rebounded winning the final three sets and punched a ticket into the state tournament for the first time in five years.