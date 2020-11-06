Jays advance to state for first time since 2015

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood Bluejay volleyball team qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 2015 with a win over Beatrice at home in the Class B-5 district final on Halloween afternoon in Ashland.
Prior to beating Beatrice, the Jays played Plattsmouth and Waverly at home in the Class B-3 sub-district tournament on Oct. 27 and 28.
AGHS had no problem getting past Plattsmouth 25-6, 25-8, 25-21 in the sub-district opener.
The Jays controlled the net the entire match against the Devils and were led offensively by senior Saige Craven. Craven finished with a team-high 11 kills and hit .417. Seniors Carly vonRentzell and Jess Stander combined for 13 more.
Senior Lane Whaley was a force from behind the service line and led the team with four aces. Junior Brynn Glock connected on 26 of her 28 attempts from behind the line and scored a team-high 14 points.
Stander came through with four of the teams’ eight blocks at the net.
Senior libero Alexa Edmisten led the defensive charge along the back row with 13 digs while Glock added eight more.
Glock handed out 16 set assists and Craven finished with 10 more. Edmisten led the team in serve receive.
The win over Plattsmouth advanced the Bluejays into the sub-district final against the Waverly Vikings.
Waverly did a good job of limiting the Bluejay attack and AGHS finished with just 27 kills. VonRentzell and Stander combined for 13 of them.
AGHS finished with just one ace and missed on four of their 54 serves against Waverly.
Craven led the team with 16 assists and also added 11 digs. Glock and Edmisten came through with nine digs apiece.
The loss to the Vikings was just the second setback in the last 15 contests for AGHS.
“I feel that we haven’t really been challenged that much lately, we’ve been really dominating and doing a lot of good things, and it was good for us to play against a very talented team like that to kind of see things that we need to fine-tune,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Megan Rossell. “I just think it was good for us.”
Despite the loss, the Jays qualified for the district championship as one of the eight wildcards in Class B.
The Bluejays welcomed Beatrice to town on Saturday afternoon and after losing the first set 23-25, the home team rebounded winning the final three sets and punched a ticket into the state tournament for the first time in five years.
“Beatrice is a scrappy team and they made us work but in the end we had too many power hitters that really executed when they got the chance. We beat a very good team, it just took us a little while that first set to get in our rhythm and play our game but we adjusted quickly,” Rossell said.
AGHS won the final three sets by scores of 25-16, 25-14 and 25-20.
The Bluejays finished with 58 kills and featured a balanced offense attack behind four players in double-digit kills.
VonRentzell hit .250 and led the Jays with 14 kills. Craven, Stander and Whaley combined for 33 more for the home team who hit .268 against the Orange.
The Jays missed on 10 of their 94 serves and managed just one ace against Beatrice. Craven scored 13 points from behind the line.
Stander and Harms stood tall defensively at the net and combined for eight blocks.
Edmisten was outstanding along the back row and finished with a team-high 35 digs. Craven came through with 21 more.
Glock and Craven shared the setting duties and finished with 25 and 23 set assists apiece. Edmisten was solid on serve receive.
“We are beyond excited to have an opportunity to play in the state tournament. This group of girls has put in so much time and dedication and to see the players they have become is something special,” Rossell added.
