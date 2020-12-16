Grapplers finish sixth at Crete tournament

CRETE – The Ashland-Greenwood wrestling team finished sixth at the annual Crete Invitational held at Crete High School on Saturday.

The Jays scored 121 team points at the meet. Beatrice won the meet with 195.5 points.

Two Jay wrestlers finished with undefeated marks.

Returning state medalist Blaine Christo, wrestling at 120 pounds, scored three wins including a 13-5 major decision over Central City’s Tristan Burbach in the 120-pound title match up.

Bluejay wrestler Luke Lambert also finished with a perfect 3-0 record in Crete while wrestling at 195 pounds. The Bluejay sophomore scored a first period pinfall over Jackson Nordhues in the match for first place.

Ashland-Greenwood 182-pound senior Cinch Beetison finished with a record of 3-1 at the invitational.

Beetison’s lone loss came in the semifinals against undefeated Burton Brandt.

Bluejay freshman Austyn Cote finished 2-1 with his lone loss coming at the hands of Johnny Scarlett of Central City in the 132-pound title match up.

Senior Shane Allington finished with a record of 2-1 after falling to Jeret Frerichs of Adams Central in the 152-pound match for first place.

The Bluejays’ 145-pound sophomore, Ty Beetison, finished with a record of 2-2 and earned fifth place, while 220-pound sophomore Braxton Buck finished third after posting a record of 2-2.