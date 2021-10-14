Gossin takes home medal at conference meet

The Ashland-Greenwood Cross Country Team was able to earn one medal at the Nebraska Capital Conference Invite at Arlington High School. It was captured by Elliot Gossin who got 12th place in a time of 18:23.36.

Next through the line for the Bluejays was Mack Cooper in 36th place running a 20:09.42 and Nick Wilhite was 40th clocking a 20:38.88. The final runner that was scored for A-G was JD Lightfoot who took 44th by running a 21:25.70 and Gabe Holtz was the fifth runner getting 53rd by clocking a 22:26.03.

The boy’s race was won by Nolan May of Arlington who ran a 17:02.05. The Bluejays got ninth in the boy’s team standings with 132 points and Fort Calhoun won scoring 25.

The only finisher for the A-G girl’s team was Dayna Wilson. She got 26th by running a time of 25:00.44.

Winning the girl’s race was Keelianne Greene of Arlington in a time of 18:50.29. DC West was the girl’s team champion with 25 points and Arlington was three points behind them with 28 points.

This week the Bluejays are competing at the C-2 District Cross Country Meet at Branched Oak on Oct. 14. The top 15 individual runners and the top three teams will qualify for the Class C State Meet.

Alex Eller is a reporter for The Ashland Gazette. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.