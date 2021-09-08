Gossin leads runners at DC West

WATERLOO – The Ashland-Greenwood cross country teams faced some stiff competition at the DC West Invite at Sycamore Farms on Sept. 2. Both Lincoln Pius X, a Class A school, and Elkhorn North (Class B) competed at the meet along with Class C and D schools.

The Thunderbolts won the boy’s division with 34 points and the Wolves took first on the girl’s side with 18 points.

There was only one team represented at the meet for the Bluejays, and that was the A-G boys. They took 10th place out of 11 teams with 191 points.

They were led by Elliot Gossin who was the highest finisher for A-G with a 37th place finish in a time of 18.50.96. A little over 30 seconds behind in 43rd place was Cooper Maack who crossed the line in 19:27.56. Logan McVay was the next A-G boy to finish in a time of 20:54.50 in 54th place.

The final three runners for the Bluejays were all within 20 seconds of each other. They were Gabe Holtz in 60th with a time of 21:14.66, JD Lightfoot in 62nd finishing in a time of 21:20.28, and Nick Wilhite in

63rd with a time of 21:27.23.

Dayna Wilson of A-G was the only area girl to finish in the varsity race. She got 37th place and had a time of 24:36.58.