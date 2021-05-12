Golfers finish fifth at conference meet

VALLEY – The Ashland-Greenwood golf team finished fifth with a team score of 398 at the annual Capitol Conference Golf Tournament held this year at the Pines Country Club near Valley on May 6.

“Aiden overcame hitting a couple balls into penalty areas on the front 9 to shoot a 48. He did a great job getting himself out of trouble on these holes and fighting for bogey or par. He settled in nicely to the back 9 and played a high level of golf as he’s done so many times this season shooting a 43,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Jordan Wallman.