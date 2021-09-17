Golfers earn triangular victory at Syracuse

SYRACUSE – The Ashland-Greenwood girls golf team earned their first victory of the year and in several years by winning the Syracuse triangular on Sept. 7. The Bluejays shot a 223 on the day while Lincoln Christian finished with a 238 and Syracuse carded a 280.

“Overall, I was pleased with how the girls played at the triangular,” A-G Girls Golf Coach Daniel Vahle said. “The wind made things tougher, but they handled it well. We are still giving up some strokes in the short game, but I expect that to improve as we spend more time around the greens in practice. Lila (Marzouk) bounced back from a tough round the last time we played here and posted her best score yet. To have all four of our golfers place in the top six shows the team balance that we have.”

Leading the A-G team with a score of 52 was Lila Marzouk. One stroke behind Marzouk was Ellie Whitehead with a 53.

In fifth place with a 58 was Jessie Lamp and Annalise Ptacek was sixth by shooting a 60.

The Bluejays also had three junior varsity golfers compete at the meet. They were Grace Gambaiana with a 69, Zoey Clausen who shot a 76 and Nevaeh James who carded an 86.