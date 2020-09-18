Girls finish runner-up at Wanahoo

WAHOO – The Ashland-Greenwood girls cross country team finished runner-up at the annual Wahoo Cross Country Invitational on Sept. 10 on a cool and overcast afternoon.
The meet, hosted by Wahoo Public, for the first time was held at Lake Wanahoo north of Wahoo.
The girls team scored 39 points at the meet and finished behind only Blair, who won the meet with 24 team points.
Three Bluejays finished in the medals on Thursday and they were led by another sparkling performance turned in by senior Jaiden Tweton. Tweton finished fifth at the meet with a time of 20:51.
Senior Darby Walsh and sophomore Dayna Wilson also medaled at the meet after crossing the finish line less than half a second apart.
Walsh finished 0.17 of a second ahead of Wilson in 12th place with a time of 22:15.98.
Other Bluejay varsity runners included senior Trinity Rowley (22nd place, 23:24) and junior Mollie Konen (32nd place, 25:01).
The boys team was led by a 33th place finish by freshman Elliot Gossin. Gossin crossed the finish line with a time of 18:46.
Other Bluejay finishers included junior Gabe Holtz (50, 19:44) and senior Nick Starns (67, 21:03).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!