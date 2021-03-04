Get ready now for spring trout fishing

Editor’s Note: This is the first installment in a series of articles on spring trout fishing in Nebraska.

LINCOLN – Ice on Nebraska lakes is typical through February, but by the middle of March, cattails should be sprouting along shorelines and fish should be moving into warming shallow water. Beautiful spring days, perfect for fishing, could occur with little notice.

Be prepared to take advantage by having fishing gear at the ready. You could be rewarded with some of the year’s best fishing opportunities.

Spring means rainbow trout. Unlike many states with closed seasons for trout, those in Nebraska can angle for these year-round. Rainbows are stocked across Nebraska in the fall and then again in March to improve catch opportunities.

Nothing will solve your cabin fever better than an hour spent trout fishing on a spring day. A meal of freshly caught trout will be your reward. Make a plan on where to go and have rod and tackle in your vehicle. Stocking dates and locations will be posted in March at OutdoorNebraska.org.