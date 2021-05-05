Gerdes leads Jays with high jump win at Syracuse

SYRACUSE – The Ashland-Greenwood track and field team capped a busy week with the Capitol Conference Meet in Syracuse on a hot and windy Saturday afternoon in Syracuse.

Prior to competing at the conference meet the Bluejays traveled to Conestoga High School for an invitational on April 27.

The girls team scored 70 points at the meet and ended up in fourth place as a team.

“We had some very exciting performances at the Conestoga meet. Starting with Lauren (Gerdes) in the high jump,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Andrea King.

Freshman high jumper Lauren Gerdes got the meet off to a great start for the Jays. She won the event after clearing 5-2, a new personal best. She is just two inches shy of setting a new school record in the event.

In the first event on the track the Bluejays were able to earn a silver medal in the 3200-meter relay after posting a season best time of 10:48, 20 seconds faster than they have run this season. Mira Comstock, Darby Walsh, Jenna Grell and Jaiden Tweton all ran on the relay team.

Tweton also added 10 points to the team total after winning the 800-meter run with a time of 2:28.16.