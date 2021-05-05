Gerdes leads Jays with high jump win at Syracuse

SYRACUSE – The Ashland-Greenwood track and field team capped a busy week with the Capitol Conference Meet in Syracuse on a hot and windy Saturday afternoon in Syracuse.
Prior to competing at the conference meet the Bluejays traveled to Conestoga High School for an invitational on April 27.
The girls team scored 70 points at the meet and ended up in fourth place as a team.
“We had some very exciting performances at the Conestoga meet. Starting with Lauren (Gerdes) in the high jump,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Andrea King.
Freshman high jumper Lauren Gerdes got the meet off to a great start for the Jays. She won the event after clearing 5-2, a new personal best. She is just two inches shy of setting a new school record in the event.
In the first event on the track the Bluejays were able to earn a silver medal in the 3200-meter relay after posting a season best time of 10:48, 20 seconds faster than they have run this season. Mira Comstock, Darby Walsh, Jenna Grell and Jaiden Tweton all ran on the relay team.
Tweton also added 10 points to the team total after winning the 800-meter run with a time of 2:28.16.
Walsh finished second in the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:53 and added a fourth-place finish in the 1600-meter run after completing four laps in 6:03.
Tweton, Presley Harms, Jaylyn Horton and Jadah Laughlin combined to finish third in the 4x100 relay with a time of 53.43.
Horton added a silver medal in the long jump (14-9.5) and Harms added a third-place finish in the triple jump (31-0.75).
Hannah Keith and Alivia Pike added medals for the Jays in the pole vault.
The boys team ended up in a tie for fifth with 40 team points.
“We finally got a nice day to compete. The wind and temperature cooperated and we saw some of our performances peak,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Brian Thimm.
The highlight of the day was the 110-meter hurdle performance turned in by junior Evan Shepard.
Shepard outclassed the rest of the field while winning with a career-best time of 15.02.
“He wanted sub-15 so badly. It’s coming. He’s put himself in great shape for conference and districts,” said Thimm.
Shepard also teamed with Lleyton West, Jarrod Nafzinger and Grant Buller to finish third in the sprint relay with a time of 45.79, a season best.
Nafzinger added eight points to the team total after finishing runner-up in the 800-meter run. He completed his two laps in 2:09.48.
Senior hurdler Joe Burke added two medals at the Conestoga meet after finishing fourth in the 300’s and fifth in the 110’s.
Thimm also wanted to note the performance of Tobin Englehard. The Bluejay freshman added a sixth-place finish in the shot put with a career-best throw of 42-7.5.
“He’s only a freshman with a very bright future in the throws,” Thimm stated.