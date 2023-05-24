OMAHA – Lauren Gerdes and Jadah Laughlin both walked away from the Class B State Track and Field Championships with a medal for the Ashland-Greenwood girls track and field team at Omaha Burke High School on May 17 and 18.

Their combined eight points helped the Bluejays to 22nd place with eight points. Winning state was Norris with 72 points scored and Bennington got second with 58 points.

The highest place finish for the Bluejays came in the girls high jump, where Lauren Gerdes took third place after clearing a new school record height of 5-05. Taking second place was Emma Anibal of Bennington who also went out at 5-05 and Karsyn Leeling of Sidney won with a jump of 5-08.

“Third was pretty awesome,” Gerdes said. “I can’t be mad that I got out jumped by two great jumpers. Getting a new school record at 5-05 was pretty awesome and that’s what I came with today.”

According to A-G Girls Head Coach Andrea King, Gerdes has been pushing for this record all season and it was great to see her accomplish it at the state meet.

“Lauren has been so determined this season to set that school record; we as a coaching staff had all been curious as to when this season the record would officially be hers, and what better way than to accomplish that at state,” King said. “Having the competition from Karsyn Leeling and Emma Anibal definitely helped Lauren push that little bit extra to finally secure 5-5. She is such a strong competitor and it will be fun to see just how far she can push her own record now.”

In her third trip to the state meet, Laughlin reached the medal stand in the 100 meter hurdles. After qualifying for finals on Wednesday with the sixth fastest time, she got seventh place in a time of 15.73.

“Jadah worked hard all season and established herself as a leader in the 100 hurdles in Class B early on in the season,” Kings said. “After two other years of qualifying for state but not making finals, this was a huge accomplishment for her. Jadah is such a competitor and I know she was hoping to have a faster time, so I know that will be motivating for her as she comes into next track season, to not only make finals again but to hopefully improve on that time and her place.”

In the 300 hurdles, Laughlin just missed out on a second medal. The junior ended up getting 12th place and got to the line in a time of 47.23.

On Thursday, Malia Howard took part in the shot put event for the Bluejays. In her first state experience, she got 24th place with a toss of 32-09.25.

“Qualifying for state is a huge accomplishment in and of itself,” King said. “I know Malia had high expectations going into the meet and wasn’t completely satisfied with how her first performance went. However, Malia was very optimistic about how she wants to prepare for next season and her return to Burke. From her freshman year until now, Malia has improved her throw by six feet. I know she has aspirations to continue that positive growth and to showcase that again at the state meet next year.”