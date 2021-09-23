Five-set victory over Lions for Jays

LOUISVILLE – The Ashland-Greenwood volleyball team is now 2-0 in five set matches on the year after their latest victory on Sept. 16 at Louisville. They defeated the Lions 25-18, 25-19, 22-25, 22-25 and 15-12.
“We came into Louisville with more spark and confidence,” A-G Coach Megan Rossell said. “The game was a roller coaster of ups and downs, but we never gave up and that is all that matters. That fifth set I knew we would find a way to win, and those girls pushed through against a very scrappy good volleyball team.”
In the first two sets, it was the Bluejays who jumped out to big leads. A-G used that two win by seven and six points.
Give credit to the Lions, who didn’t roll over after the first two sets. They battled back with two close wins in the third and fourth.
Despite dropping two straight sets the Bluejays kept their heads up. It was another tough battle for A-G in the final set, but they found a way to get over the hill and win the set and match.
Senior Brynn Glock was a huge piece in the victory with a season high 27 kills. Leah Levin had 10 kills, Lauren Gerdes had seven, Presley Harms and Alivia Pike finished with five and Raeghan Craven earned three.
Earning two aces in the match were Glock and Emma Keith, and Gerdes finished with one ace serve.
Earlier in the week on Sept. 14, A-G also had a home match against Arlington. The Bluejays were able to hang around in all three sets but had trouble finishing, losing 25-20 and 25-19 in both sets two and three.
“Arlington really took charge on Tuesday,” Rossell said. “We allowed them to dictate a lot of our play and we just had an overall off night. Everybody has those. We are young and inexperienced but that is not an excuse and I felt it was a good wake up for us. That was not our level and we owned up to it and moved on.”
Glock was once again the leader in terms of kills with eight and Levin had five. Finishing with four kills were Presley Harms and Alivia Pike, Gerdes and Craven picked up two, and Keith had one.
Earning four aces was Glock and Pike and Keith had two. Creating second chance opportunities was Craven with 10 digs and 19 assists.
A-G had a home game with Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo on Sept. 21. Later in the week, they have a home game with Fort Calhoun on Sept. 23 and they will be on the road at Raymond Central on Sept. 25.
Alex Eller is a reporter for The Ashland Gazette. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.