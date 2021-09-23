Five-set victory over Lions for Jays

Earlier in the week on Sept. 14, A-G also had a home match against Arlington. The Bluejays were able to hang around in all three sets but had trouble finishing, losing 25-20 and 25-19 in both sets two and three.

“Arlington really took charge on Tuesday,” Rossell said. “We allowed them to dictate a lot of our play and we just had an overall off night. Everybody has those. We are young and inexperienced but that is not an excuse and I felt it was a good wake up for us. That was not our level and we owned up to it and moved on.”

Glock was once again the leader in terms of kills with eight and Levin had five. Finishing with four kills were Presley Harms and Alivia Pike, Gerdes and Craven picked up two, and Keith had one.

Earning four aces was Glock and Pike and Keith had two. Creating second chance opportunities was Craven with 10 digs and 19 assists.

A-G had a home game with Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo on Sept. 21. Later in the week, they have a home game with Fort Calhoun on Sept. 23 and they will be on the road at Raymond Central on Sept. 25.

Alex Eller is a reporter for The Ashland Gazette. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.