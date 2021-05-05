Defense fails as Patriots fall to 10-11

WAYNE – The Platte Valley Patriots were defeated by the Wayne Blue Devils 6-1 in Wayne on a hot and windy Saturday afternoon, dropping their record to 10-11 on the season.
Prior to playing the Devils the Patriots played against Arlington and Plattsmouth and finished with a split.
The week started with a heartbreaking 10-9 loss on the road against the Arlington Eagles on April 27.
The Patriots led 3-0 after three innings, but the defense fell apart and Arlington scored four in each of the fourth and fifth innings to eventually lead 9-5 going into the seventh inning.
Platte Valley took advantage of four Eagle walks in the seventh inning and tied the score at nine.
Two costly errors in the bottom of the seventh inning cost the Patriots and the Eagles were able to sneak away with the 10-9 win.
Platte Valley finished the game with seven errors.
Cody Grauerholz ended up taking the loss for PV in relief.
Hayden Lewis finished 3-for-4 at the plate with a double.
Carter Washburn went 2-for-3 and Braxton Wentworth smashed a double.
The Patriots were able to bounce back with a 12-2 victory over a good Plattsmouth team.
PV led 3-2 after four innings and then broke the game open with six runs in the seventh inning to pull away for the win.
Nick Carroll earned the win on the mound for the Patriots, moving his season record to 3-2 on the year.
Tyson Lewis ripped a pair of doubles while finishing a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate. He drove in four runs and upped his season average to .500.
Washburn went 3-for-4 with a double and triple. Washburn scored four runs and is hitting .365 on the season.
Grauerholz finished 2-for-3 against the Devils.
The week ended with a five-run setback against Wayne on May 1.
The Patriots led 1-0, but Wayne scored two runs in the second inning and then broke the game open with three more in the sixth.
Starter Ethan Scheer took the loss on the mound for PV.
The Patriots finished with just three hits.
PV will play their final regular season game at home on May 4 against Lincoln Christian. The story will appear in next week’s newspaper.