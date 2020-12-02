Craven joins All-Area Volleyball First Team

WAHOO – Seven talented athletes make up the annual All-Area volleyball team after a year unlike any other.
Many area teams enjoyed success, including the Wahoo Warriors who capped the school’s first undefeated season by winning their third Class C-1 title in the past four seasons.
Ashland-Greenwood (24-7) won the school’s first ever state tournament match when they were able to get past Waverly in an opening round Class B match up.
The Mead Raiders (25-7) ended up third in Class D-1 after downing BDS in the Class D-1 consolation match.
The Raymond Central Mustangs (19-10) finished with their first winning season since 2003.
The Yutan Chieftains won 17 matches in 2020 despite having just one senior starter.
The Bishop Neumann Cavaliers finished 16-13 behind an extremely talented group of young players, including two freshmen starters.
The Cedar Bluffs Wildcats won 17 matches behind a strong senior season from hitter Skylar Shanahan.
Here is a look at this year’s first teamers.
Saige Craven, Sr.
Ashland-Greenwood
Craven was the do-it-all Swiss army knife for what turned out to be a historic Ashland-Greenwood volleyball team in 2020.
Craven was part of a tremendous senior class who found themselves in a dog pile after scoring the school’s first ever state tournament victory.
Craven racked up stats in nearly every category for the Jays in 2020.
She led the team in set assists with 430, finished second on the team with 290 digs, third on the team with 199 kills and led the team from behind the service line with 42 aces.
“Saige is truly a setter, but she has such great court awareness and volleyball IQ we had to have her do it all this season,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Megan Rossell.
Mya Larson, Jr.
Wahoo
Honorary Captain
Larson captains the All-Area team for a second year in a row after another dominating campaign on the hardwood.
The 5-10 outside hitter powered the Wahoo Warrior volleyball team to a 35-0 record and a third state title in the last four years.
The Montana State commit was the difference in the Warriors five set win over St. Paul in the title game after piling up 41 kills and hitting .295.
Larson finished with 532 kills, 400 digs and 32 ace serves while solidifying her
spot as one of the top players in the state.
She will enter her final high school season with 1,580 kills, 1,156 digs and 122 ace serves
“She is a difference maker. She can jump and she can alter her shots based on what the defense is trying to do to her. We had no answer for her and we went into the match specifically trying to take her away,” said an opposing coach after a match last season.
Kali Jurgensmeier, Jr.
Bishop Neumann
Jurgensmeier battled all the way back from a knee injury suffered in 2019 to lead a young and extremely talented Cavalier group in 2020.
Jurgensmeier went all the way around for the 16-13 Cavaliers who saw their season end with a three-set loss to the Warriors in the Class C1-4 sub-district tournament.
The 6-0 Cav junior piled up 391 kills and hit .287 in 2020.
She utilized her jump serve to become one of the top servers in the state. She established a new school record with 67 ace serves while serving at an 87% clip.
She also went over 1,000 digs for her career while finishing second on the team with 327.
She also led the Cavaliers with 58 solo blocks.
“Kali is a selfless player who does whatever it takes to help the team. Switching her back to middle allowed us to capitalize on her quickness and athleticism,” said Bishop Neumann Coach Brandi Sladky.
Emily Quinn, Jr.
Mead
The 5-7 Raider setter makes her second consecutive appearance on the first team after quarterbacking the Raiders to a third place team finish in Class D-1 and a 25-7 record.
Quinn finished second in the area with 902 set assists and will head into her final high school season with
nearly 1,900 to her credit.
Quinn was also the Raiders’ top performer from behind the service line. She missed on just 33 of her 415 attempts and finished second on the team with 45 aces.
She added 211 digs when she found herself in the back row.
“Emily is extremely smart. She always makes the right decision and just makes our offense go. She is a tremendous all-around volleyball player,” said Mead Coach Keshia Havelka.
Kelsie Sears, Sr.
Wahoo
The 6-1 Warrior outside hitter makes her second appearance on the All-Area after an outstanding year for the Warriors.
Her brightest moment came as she stood behind the service line with the Warriors down 11-8 in set five of the Class C-1 state championship match.
Seven exemplary serves from Sears led to seven straight points and allowed Wahoo to hoist the C-1 state championship for a third time in the last four season.
Sears was a great all-
around player for the Warriors. She finished second on the team with 287 kills, led the team with 64 ace serves, finished third on the team with 328 digs and was tremendous in serve receive.
She will graduate in May with 649 career kills, 791 digs and 139 ace serves.
Elle Glock, Sr.
Wahoo
Glock established herself as the top setter in the state during a phenomenal senior campaign for the 35-0 state champion Warriors.
Glock transformed herself from outside hitter to setter over the span of four seasons all while being an integral part of 134 wins and three state championship victories.
She finished the season with 1,018 set assists, including 62 in the five-set state title win over the St. Paul Wildcats.
She capped her career with 3,235 set assists, second behind College of St. Mary setter and Wahoo graduate Kinsley Tingelhoff.
She also finished her career with 421 kills, 155 ace serves, 141 solo blocks and
938 digs.
Glock will continue her volleyball career next fall at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.
Lauren Kavan, Sr.
Wahoo
Many credit this 5-9 outside hitter as the missing ingredient that got the Warriors to the top of the C-1 mountain in 2020.
Kavan missed the 2019 season with a knee injury and when she returned to the court in August the Warriors were instantly better.
Kavan went about her business in a quiet, unassuming way and led by example both at practice and in all 35 of the Warrior matches last season.
She finished with 174 kills and 23 solo blocks despite being undersized at the net.
She also led the Warriors with 423 digs and was the team’s most consistent server. She piled up 53 ace serves and served at nearly 94%.
“Lauren was extremely consistent all season for us and was effective wherever she was on the court,” said Wahoo Coach Trish Larson.
