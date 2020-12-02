Craven joins All-Area Volleyball First Team

She will enter her final high school season with 1,580 kills, 1,156 digs and 122 ace serves

“She is a difference maker. She can jump and she can alter her shots based on what the defense is trying to do to her. We had no answer for her and we went into the match specifically trying to take her away,” said an opposing coach after a match last season.

Kali Jurgensmeier, Jr.

Bishop Neumann

Jurgensmeier battled all the way back from a knee injury suffered in 2019 to lead a young and extremely talented Cavalier group in 2020.

Jurgensmeier went all the way around for the 16-13 Cavaliers who saw their season end with a three-set loss to the Warriors in the Class C1-4 sub-district tournament.

The 6-0 Cav junior piled up 391 kills and hit .287 in 2020.

She utilized her jump serve to become one of the top servers in the state. She established a new school record with 67 ace serves while serving at an 87% clip.

She also went over 1,000 digs for her career while finishing second on the team with 327.

She also led the Cavaliers with 58 solo blocks.