Craven honored as NCC co-captain

VonRentzell led the Bluejays in kills with 258 and went all the way around for AGHS, adding 188 digs and played an instrumental role in serve receive.

“Carly grew so much mentally this year for us and was a huge threat offensively,” said Rossell.

Stander had a great state tournament and was instrumental in the opening round win over Waverly by doing her part to slow down Nebraska recruit Whitney Lauenstein with a strong block.

The 5-11 Stander led the Jays in blocks with 70 and added 228 kills.

“Jess was out go-to power hitter and blocker this season. She is the most humble kid I have ever coached and is a great teammate,” said Rossell.

Yutan junior Haley Bedlan and Raymond Central senior Halle Heiss were both named to the second team after playing key roles for their teams in 2020.

Bedlan led the 17-11 Chieftains in nearly every statistical category during a phenomenal junior campaign. She led the team in kills with 265 and in digs with 297. She was also strong in serve receive and fielded a number of second balls when setter Heidi Krajicek was in the back row digging up balls.