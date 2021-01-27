Christo leads Bluejays with gold medal at conference tourney

ARLINGTON – The Ashland-Greenwood wrestling team was defeated by David City and Wahoo at a triangular held at Wahoo High School on Jan. 19.

After the triangular, the Jays returned to the mat on Jan. 23 while competing in the Capitol Conference Tournament at Arlington High School.

AG 113-pound sophomore Blaine Christo took home the gold medal at the conference meet after a thrilling 6-3 tiebreaker victory over Ely Olberding of Fort Calhoun in the 113-pound final.

Christo improved to 18-1 with the win and dealt Olberding just his second loss of the season. Christo scored 20 points at the conference meet.

Shane Allington, 152-pound senior, finished runner-up at the conference meet after falling to Raymond Central’s Conner Kreikemeier in the 152-pound final. Allington scored 16 points and fell to 8-4 on the year after getting pinned by Kreikemeier.

Sophomore Luke Lambert added a third place finish at the conference meet while adding 16 points to the Jays total. Lambert finished with a record of 3-1 in Arlington and improved his record to 17-6 on the season.