 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christo, Lambert qualify for state wrestling meet
0 comments
featured

Christo, Lambert qualify for state wrestling meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bluejay wrestling

STATE QUALIFIERS: Luke Lambert (from left) and Blaine Christo qualified for the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships in Omaha by finishing in third and first place, respectively, at the B-3 District Tournament in Grand Island on Saturday. The pair began state competition on Friday.

GRAND ISLAND – Ashland-Greenwood sophomores Blaine Christo and Luke Lambert qualified for the 2021 Nebraska State Wrestling Championships this week in Omaha with an outstanding showing at the Class B-3 District Tournament at Northwest High School in Grand Island on Saturday.

Christo returns to the state meet for a second consecutive year after claiming the district gold medal at 113 pounds.

Christo improved to 24-1 on the season after scoring three wins in Grand Island including a first period pinfall over Isaiah Foster of Wahoo in the 113-pound match for gold.

Christo will match up with Wilson Cucul Tzin of Broken Bow (36-17) in the opening round on Friday morning in Omaha.

Lambert finished third at the district meet and scored 12 team points while finishing with a record of 3-1.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The third-place finish ensured Lambert’s first state tournament berth.

Lambert will take a record of 26-8 into the state tournament after notching an 8-7 decision win over Brock Ostdeik of Beatrice in the 195-pound bronze medal matchup.

Lambert will match up with Sidney senior Hunter Ahrendt in a first round matchup in Omaha.

Bluejay freshman Austyn Cote finished with a record of 1-2 at the district meet while wrestling at 126 pounds. He finished his year with a record of 17-16.

Freshman Treyton Tweton (138) also finished with a record of 1-2 in Grand Island and finished his freshman season with a record of 10-9.

Bluejays Ty Beetison (145), Nathan Upton (160) and Ben Harris (220) lost both of their matches in Grand Island.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Jays roll past Chieftains
Sports

Jays roll past Chieftains

  • Updated

SYRACUSE – The Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball team saw their record move to 8-7 after splitting a pair of games on the hardwood last week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics