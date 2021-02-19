Christo, Lambert qualify for state wrestling meet

GRAND ISLAND – Ashland-Greenwood sophomores Blaine Christo and Luke Lambert qualified for the 2021 Nebraska State Wrestling Championships this week in Omaha with an outstanding showing at the Class B-3 District Tournament at Northwest High School in Grand Island on Saturday.

Christo returns to the state meet for a second consecutive year after claiming the district gold medal at 113 pounds.

Christo improved to 24-1 on the season after scoring three wins in Grand Island including a first period pinfall over Isaiah Foster of Wahoo in the 113-pound match for gold.

Christo will match up with Wilson Cucul Tzin of Broken Bow (36-17) in the opening round on Friday morning in Omaha.

Lambert finished third at the district meet and scored 12 team points while finishing with a record of 3-1.

The third-place finish ensured Lambert’s first state tournament berth.

Lambert will take a record of 26-8 into the state tournament after notching an 8-7 decision win over Brock Ostdeik of Beatrice in the 195-pound bronze medal matchup.

Lambert will match up with Sidney senior Hunter Ahrendt in a first round matchup in Omaha.