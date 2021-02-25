Christo brings home third place medal at state

ASHLAND – A pair of sophomores turned in impressive performances at the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha last week.

Christo returned to Omaha after qualifying last season as a freshman at 106 pounds. Christo finished 35-9 in 2020 and finished one win short of wrestling for a medal.

He wasn’t going to let that happen again this year.

Christo won his first two matches on Friday, scoring narrow decisions over Wilson Cucul Tzin of Broken Bow in the opening round and Hunter Anderson of Hastings in the second round.

The two wins advanced Christo into one of the two 113-pound semifinal matchups.

Christo suffered a tough 3-2 decision setback at the hands of Pedro Carizales of Ogallala in the semifinals.

To his credit, the AGHS sophomore bounced back to win back-to-back matches to finish third.

Christo scored an 11-6 decision win over Lexington’s Daven Naylor in the 113-pound match for third place. The win improved Christo’s record to 28-2 on the season.

Through two seasons he has compiled a record of 73-11.