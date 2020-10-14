Bluejays win two more, improve to 17-5 on season

ASHLAND – The seventh-ranked Ashland-Greenwood Bluejay volleyball team earned a pair of home conference wins last week over Yutan and Platteview.

The week started with a 25-14, 25-20 and 25-23 victory over the Yutan Chieftains at home on Oct. 6.

The Bluejays played a solid overall match against the Chieftains, starting with the players at the net offensively.

Seniors Carly vonRentzell and Jess Stander played extremely well while finishing with 12 and 11 kills respectively. Stander hit .364.

The Jays missed on only three of their 74 serves against Yutan and senior Alexa Edmisten scored 12 points and led the team with two aces from behind the line.

Sophomore Presley Harms was a factor at the net defensively and finished with a team-best three blocks.

Edmisten and senior Saige Craven were solid along the back row and in serve receive. Edmisten led the Jays with 19 digs and Craven came through with 16 more.

Junior Brynn Glock led the Jays with 20 set assists. Craven handed out 15 more.

Two nights later the Jays remained at home to welcome the Platteview Trojans to town for a conference match up.