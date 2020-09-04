Bluejays take second at tournament in Blair

BLAIR – The Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays capped their week with a runner-up finish at a weekend tournament in Blair.
Prior to playing in Blair the Jays were defeated by Bishop Neumann and Platteview.
The Jays struggled offensively against the Cavaliers at Hackberry Park on Aug. 24.
AGHS finished with just three hits and three errors plagued them defensively.
The Bluejays actually led 2-0 going into the bottom of the third inning, but the Cavaliers scored three times in the third, added three more in the fourth and three in the sixth to pull away for the 10-2 win in six innings.
Junior Kealyn Fischer finished with two of the three hits for the Jays and junior Devin Rodgerson drove in both Jay runs with a second inning home run.
Junior Hannah Keith started and was saddled with the loss for the Jays.
AGHS returned to the field on Aug. 25 for a road game against the Platteview Trojans.
The Bluejays trailed by six points after three innings and despite a late rally were defeated 8-6.
The two teams combined for 25 base hits.
The Jays were hurt again by shoddy defensive play, committing four errors.
Rodgerson, Kealyn Fischer, senior Camryn Ray and junior Piper Boggs all finished with two hits for AGHS and sophomore Ava Miller drove in two runs with a single.
Junior Tatum Gossin started on the mound and was tagged with the loss after failing to get out of the second inning.
After a couple of days off, the Jays traveled to Blair for a tournament on Saturday.
The Jays finished with a 2-1 record with their lone loss coming in the championship game against host Blair.
The Jays opened the tournament with an 8-4 win over Omaha Mercy.
AGHS trailed 2-1 until they were able to score four runs in the fourth inning to take the lead for good.
Kealyn Fischer led the team with three hits.
Abby Fischer and Ray added two hits apiece. Ray pounded out two doubles.
Keith tripled and scored against Mercy.
Gossin earned the win on the mound after working seven effective innings, allowing nine hits and four runs.
The Jay offense produced 14 hits and seven runs in a 7-2 victory over Arlington.
Rodgerson finished with three hits and two RBI.
Abby Fischer and freshman Paige Comstock added two hits apiece and combined to drive in four runs.
Senior Kiara Libal reached base three times, finished with two hits and scored two runs.
The Bluejays were overmatched in the title game and were defeated 13-1 in three innings.
The loss evened the Jays record at 3-3 on the season.