Bluejays take second at AGHS holiday tourney

The Jays returned to the court the next day in the tournament championship game against Omaha Roncalli Catholic on New Year’s Eve. The game went down to the final seconds with the Crimson Pride pulling out the narrow 62-56 victory.

The Jays led 41-40 going into the fourth quarter, but the Pride outscored AGHS 22-15 over the final eight minutes.

Nafzinger went out early in the game win an injury and the Jays lost their top ball handler and defender.

“Losing Jarrod early in the game to injury hurt us on defense because he does such an outstanding job every single game,” Mohs added.

Shepherd stepped up in Nafzinger’s absence and led the Jays with a career-high 20 points

Lindley and Brooks Kissinger scored 11 apiece and Konzem added nine points and five assists.

“We did some good things throughout the game, but we had too many costly turnovers that gave them some easy buckets at key times. We did enough offensively to win the game but our defense struggled to keep them out of the paint,” Mohs added.

The Jays first contest of the New Year came against two-time defending champ and undefeated Auburn Bulldogs in Auburn on Jan. 2.