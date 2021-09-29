Bluejays take home first place at Arlington Invite

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood girls golf team was able to accomplish something that hasn’t been done since the 1990s at the school. That was they won a girl’s golf meet, finishing with a 453, one stroke ahead of Blair who shot a 454 at the Arlington Invite on Sept. 21.

“We had a great team effort on Tuesday to win the Arlington Invite by one stroke,” A-G Coach Dan Vahle said. “It has been a few years since we have fielded a girls golf team, but I think this is the first golf team championship for Ashland-Greenwood since 1997. I am very proud of the girls and the mental toughness they showed. Fremont is one of the toughest courses we will play all year, and the girls handled adversity well and rose to the challenge. We were battling some injury and illness issues, but people stepped up to help the team.”

Annalise Ptacek was the top finisher for the Bluejays with a score of 107. Two strokes back in sixth was Ellie Whitehead who carded a 109. The final golfer for A-G to medal was Grace Gambaiana. She finished in a three-way tie for 11th place by shooting a 115.

Coming in 20th place for the Bluejays was Jessie Lamp with a score of 122. Shooting a 129 for the tour-

nament was Lila Marzouk which was good enough to get her 27th.