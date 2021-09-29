Bluejays take home first place at Arlington Invite

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood girls golf team was able to accomplish something that hasn’t been done since the 1990s at the school. That was they won a girl’s golf meet, finishing with a 453, one stroke ahead of Blair who shot a 454 at the Arlington Invite on Sept. 21.
“We had a great team effort on Tuesday to win the Arlington Invite by one stroke,” A-G Coach Dan Vahle said. “It has been a few years since we have fielded a girls golf team, but I think this is the first golf team championship for Ashland-Greenwood since 1997. I am very proud of the girls and the mental toughness they showed. Fremont is one of the toughest courses we will play all year, and the girls handled adversity well and rose to the challenge. We were battling some injury and illness issues, but people stepped up to help the team.”
Annalise Ptacek was the top finisher for the Bluejays with a score of 107. Two strokes back in sixth was Ellie Whitehead who carded a 109. The final golfer for A-G to medal was Grace Gambaiana. She finished in a three-way tie for 11th place by shooting a 115.
Coming in 20th place for the Bluejays was Jessie Lamp with a score of 122. Shooting a 129 for the tour-
nament was Lila Marzouk which was good enough to get her 27th.
The previous day A-G was in Nebraska City at the Pioneers Invitational. There the Bluejays finished midway through the pack with a score of 455.
Lamp and Ptacek both earned top 10 finishes. Earning ninth place was Lamp who shot a 106 and Ptacek got 10th and carded a 107.
Four strokes back of a medal in 18th place was Whitehead who shot a 116 and Imogen Prellwitz was 31st with a 126.
Rounding out the team score for A-G was Gambaiana who shot a 128. That was good enough for her to get 33rd.
“At Nebraska City, I thought we had a solid team showing,” Vahle said. “The rough was plenty thick, and there were times when we should have tried to get the ball back into the fairway to avoid some big numbers. But that’s all part of learning the game and comes with experience.”
The Bluejays were at the Elmwood-Murdock Invite on Sept. 27. They will be back in action again this week at the Lincoln Christian Invite at the Hidden Valley Golf Course on Sept. 30.
Alex Eller is a reporter for The Ashland Gazette. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.