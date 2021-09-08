Bluejays take care of Eagles in first home contest of season

ASHLAND – After a hard-fought win in their first game, the home opener was never in doubt for Class C1 No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood as they faced Milford on Sept. 3. The Bluejays soared on both offense and defense as they shut the Eagles out by a final of 33-0.

“I felt our players came out locked in tonight and were ready to play from the start,” A-G Head Coach Ryan Thompson said. “Our execution wasn’t the best early, but we settled in and really controlled the game for most the night. Our defense was able to keep Milford off schedule all night, forcing into tough situations and our offense was patient letting our offensive line go to work and wear down Milford’s defense. It was another team win that the players should be proud of.”

A-G opened the game up by going to the air in the first quarter. It worked to their advantage as Dane Jacobsen completed a 63-yard pass to Evan Shepard. The extra point was no good, and after their first possession the Bluejays led 6-0.

In the second quarter, Logan Sobota picked up where he left off a week ago, with a six-yard touchdown run. Shepard’s extra point kick was good putting A-G in front by two possessions at 13-0 at halftime.