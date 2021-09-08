Bluejays take care of Eagles in first home contest of season

ASHLAND – After a hard-fought win in their first game, the home opener was never in doubt for Class C1 No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood as they faced Milford on Sept. 3. The Bluejays soared on both offense and defense as they shut the Eagles out by a final of 33-0.
“I felt our players came out locked in tonight and were ready to play from the start,” A-G Head Coach Ryan Thompson said. “Our execution wasn’t the best early, but we settled in and really controlled the game for most the night. Our defense was able to keep Milford off schedule all night, forcing into tough situations and our offense was patient letting our offensive line go to work and wear down Milford’s defense. It was another team win that the players should be proud of.”
A-G opened the game up by going to the air in the first quarter. It worked to their advantage as Dane Jacobsen completed a 63-yard pass to Evan Shepard. The extra point was no good, and after their first possession the Bluejays led 6-0.
In the second quarter, Logan Sobota picked up where he left off a week ago, with a six-yard touchdown run. Shepard’s extra point kick was good putting A-G in front by two possessions at 13-0 at halftime.
For the second time in the game, Jacobsen connected with Shepard for a touchdown to begin the third. This time it was an 11-yard completion that increased the Bluejays lead to 19-0.
Nathan Upton was the next A-G player to find the endzone. He took a handoff from Jacobsen and plowed ahead eight yards for the score making it 26-0.
Completing his third touchdown pass of the game for the Bluejays was Jacobsen when he connected with Carter Washburn for seven yards.
This was by far the more balanced of the two games that A-G has played this season. The defense was able to produce stops and pitch a shutout and the offense was strong through the air and on the ground, which was made evident with three passing touchdowns and two rushing scores.
Jacobsen completed five out of eight passes in the game for 122 yards. He had a long pass of 63 yards and threw three touchdowns.
Despite not scoring a touchdown, Drake Zimmerman was the lead rusher for the Bluejays with five attempts for 67 yards. Nathan Upton ran the ball nine times for 41 yards and a score and Sobota had four rushes for 31 yards and a touchdown.
Hauling in three catches for 98 yards and two scores was Shepard. Carter Washburn had two catches for 24 yards.
Sobota led the team defensively with eight tackles, while Thomas Spears finished with six. Intercepting the ball once in the game was Jaxson Hamm and Ty Carey recovered one fumble.
A-G plays at 7 p.m. on the road at Arlington on Sept. 10. The Eagles are 2-0 and knocked off North Bend in a road game 21-20 last week.
Alex Eller is a reporter for The Ashland Gazette. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.