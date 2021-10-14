Bluejays stay perfect after win

ASHLAND – The Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood football team picked up its seventh win of the season with a 21-12 victory over Class C-1 No. 9 Wahoo on Oct. 8. In what many expected to be a defensive battle, the Bluejays’ high energy helped them prevail.
A-G had to rely on their tough-as-nails defense to get their first score of the game. It came on a 19-yard interception return by Carter Washburn. The extra point by Evan Shepard was good, making it 7-0 in favor of the Bluejays.
To start the second quarter, A-G was tested on the defensive side of the ball, when the offense fumbled the ball and Trent Hallowell recovered for the Warriors. On the next play, Gavin Pokorny broke free for a 30-yard touchdown run. After the missed extra point, the Bluejays remained in the lead by one.
The final touchdown of the first half was set up by a great return by Thomas Spears for A-G out to the Wahoo 42. Four plays later, Dane Jacobsen completed a 24-yard pass to Shepard for a touchdown that put the Bluejays up 14-6 at the break.
In the third quarter, after forcing Wahoo into a three and out, A-G put together a good offensive drive from their 26. From 27 yards out Jacobsen completed a pass to Washburn for a score to make it 21-6.
The Warriors were able to get a late touchdown when Owen Hancock completed a pass inside the 10 to Hallowell in the fourth after they blocked the Bluejays’ punt. Wahoo went for an onside kick to get the ball back, but A-G recovered, which allowed them to run the clock out.
Throwing for 125 yards in the game and two touchdowns was Jacobsen. Shepard had three catches for 59 yards and a score and Washburn had three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown.
Leading the team with 55 rushing yards was Jacobsen and Drake Zimmerman had seven carries for 46 yards and a score.
The defense was paced by Logan Sobota who had 10 tackles and both Upton and Luke Lambert had eight tackles. Finishing with two interceptions and three tackles was Washburn.
Next week A-G is on the road at Louisville.
Alex Eller is a reporter for The Ashland Gazette. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.