Bluejays stay perfect after win

ASHLAND – The Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood football team picked up its seventh win of the season with a 21-12 victory over Class C-1 No. 9 Wahoo on Oct. 8. In what many expected to be a defensive battle, the Bluejays’ high energy helped them prevail.

A-G had to rely on their tough-as-nails defense to get their first score of the game. It came on a 19-yard interception return by Carter Washburn. The extra point by Evan Shepard was good, making it 7-0 in favor of the Bluejays.

To start the second quarter, A-G was tested on the defensive side of the ball, when the offense fumbled the ball and Trent Hallowell recovered for the Warriors. On the next play, Gavin Pokorny broke free for a 30-yard touchdown run. After the missed extra point, the Bluejays remained in the lead by one.

The final touchdown of the first half was set up by a great return by Thomas Spears for A-G out to the Wahoo 42. Four plays later, Dane Jacobsen completed a 24-yard pass to Shepard for a touchdown that put the Bluejays up 14-6 at the break.

In the third quarter, after forcing Wahoo into a three and out, A-G put together a good offensive drive from their 26. From 27 yards out Jacobsen completed a pass to Washburn for a score to make it 21-6.