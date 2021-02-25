Bluejays stay hot with pair of home victories

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team capped the regular season with a record of 13-7 after earning a pair of home wins over Bishop Neumann and Malcolm last week.
The Jays were sluggish offensively against the Cavaliers, but were able to score the 40-36 home victory.
The Bluejays trailed 14-4 after one quarter and 19-11 at the half before getting on track offensively over the final 16 minutes.
“It was not the prettiest game, but it was a game where we found a way to win. We looked out of sorts in the first half and played with more energy and desire in the second half which was good to see,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Jacob Mohs.
The Jays outscored the Cavaliers 29-17 in the second half.
Junior Evan Shepard scored 16 points and added four assists for the Jays.
Senior Aiden Lindley scored 10 points and added eight rebounds.
Junior Max Parker played well, finishing with eight points and nine rebounds.
The Bluejays turned the ball over 16 times, but was able to outrebound the Cavaliers 29-16.
Less than 24 hours later the Bluejays returned to the court for a home game against the Malcolm Clippers.
The Bluejays led 25-20 at the half and pulled away in the third quarter to post the 57-49 victory.
The Jays outscored the Clippers 17-9 in the third quarter.
“We took a step in the right direction after sluggish game the night before. It was the second night in a row where we just found a way to win. We still have a few things we want to clean up as we move into postseason play and look to be more consistent,” said Mohs.
Sophomore Cougar Konzem had a strong game against Malcolm, finishing with 13 points and nine rebounds.
Parker finished with a career-high 14 rebounds and added seven points.
Lindley and sophomore Brooks Kissinger scored nine points apiece.
The Bluejays opened postseason play against Boys Town at Ashland-Greenwood High School on Feb. 23. A story and photos will appear in next week’s newspaper.