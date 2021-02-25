Bluejays stay hot with pair of home victories

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team capped the regular season with a record of 13-7 after earning a pair of home wins over Bishop Neumann and Malcolm last week.

The Jays were sluggish offensively against the Cavaliers, but were able to score the 40-36 home victory.

The Bluejays trailed 14-4 after one quarter and 19-11 at the half before getting on track offensively over the final 16 minutes.

“It was not the prettiest game, but it was a game where we found a way to win. We looked out of sorts in the first half and played with more energy and desire in the second half which was good to see,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Jacob Mohs.

The Jays outscored the Cavaliers 29-17 in the second half.

Junior Evan Shepard scored 16 points and added four assists for the Jays.

Senior Aiden Lindley scored 10 points and added eight rebounds.

Junior Max Parker played well, finishing with eight points and nine rebounds.

The Bluejays turned the ball over 16 times, but was able to outrebound the Cavaliers 29-16.