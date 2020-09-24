Bluejays stay hot, notch more wins

Stander added eight kills.

Senior Anna Vavak was a factor from behind the service line, finishing with a career-high six aces while serving at a perfect 100 percent.

Edmisten was solid defensively while leading the team with 19 digs. Craven added 12 more.

Craven (20) and Glock (18) shared the setting duties for the home team.

“Louisville was our senior night. It was fun to see everybody cheer on the seniors who have put in a lot of hard work these past four years. They are a phenomenal group of girls,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Megan Rossell.

The Jays returned to the court on Saturday for a makeup contest with the Bishop Neumann Cavaliers.

The match was competitive, but in the end it was the Jays coming out on top by scores of 25-17, 22-25, 26-24 and 25-21.

vonRentzell had a monster game against the Cavs finishing with 12 kills, 10 digs, five ace serves and four blocks.

Not to be outdone was Craven who was all over the court while adding 10 kills, 17 digs, 17 set assists and three ace serves.

Edmisten was really good along the back row while adding a season-high 24 digs.