Bluejays split games, move record to 6-5

ASHLAND – Senior guard Kiara Libal led the Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball team to a big win and in the process set a school record for scoring.

The Jays dominated 56-20 the Fort Calhoun Pioneers on Saturday afternoon in front of the home crowd.

The game got off to a great start for the Bluejays. AGHS held the Pioneers scoreless the entire quarter and scored 22 points to lead 22-0 after eight minutes.

AGHS led 33-9 at the half and multiple reserves were able to finish out the big win for the Jays.

It was a historic night for Libal. The senior scored 22 points to lead all scorers and became the school’s all-time leading scorer, passing 2006 AGHS graduate Tara Abbott on the all-time scoring list. Libal upped her career total to 1,301 points.

The 5-5 senior guard raised her season average to 19.8 points per game.

Chloe Bergsten and freshman Alivia Pike each scored six points against the Pioneers and senior Saige Craven and freshman Emma Keith added five points apiece. Craven led the team with five steals.

The Jays started their week with a home contest against undefeated and third-ranked Elkhorn North at on Jan. 5. A strong second quarter led the Wolves to a 75-45 road win.