Bluejays season ends in district final

OMAHA – The Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball team saw their season come to an end with a 63-46 setback in the Class B-4 District Championship game against fourth-ranked Omaha Skutt Catholic on Saturday.

Prior to playing the Skyhawks the Bluejays played a pair of postseason contests against Plattsmouth and Waverly last week.

The Jays opened sub-district tournament play against the Plattsmouth Blue Devils on Feb. 16 at home.

AGHS scored a season-high 49 points in the first half and went into halftime 49-13.

All 14 players in uniform got into the game in the first half for the Jays and it was senior guard Kiara Libal lighting up the scoreboard. She scored 23 of her game-high 25 points in the first half sinking three 3-pointers and making all of her free throws. She finished 10-for-10 from the line.

Freshman Alivia Pike scored a season-high 12 points against the Devils with nine of those coming in the first half. Chloe Bergsten, Danielle Tonjes and Carly vonRentzell combined for 20 points against Plattsmouth.

The win over the Devils put the Jays into the sub-district championship game against the Waverly Vikings on Feb. 17.