Bluejays season ends in district final

OMAHA – The Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball team saw their season come to an end with a 63-46 setback in the Class B-4 District Championship game against fourth-ranked Omaha Skutt Catholic on Saturday.
Prior to playing the Skyhawks the Bluejays played a pair of postseason contests against Plattsmouth and Waverly last week.
The Jays opened sub-district tournament play against the Plattsmouth Blue Devils on Feb. 16 at home.
AGHS scored a season-high 49 points in the first half and went into halftime 49-13.
All 14 players in uniform got into the game in the first half for the Jays and it was senior guard Kiara Libal lighting up the scoreboard. She scored 23 of her game-high 25 points in the first half sinking three 3-pointers and making all of her free throws. She finished 10-for-10 from the line.
Freshman Alivia Pike scored a season-high 12 points against the Devils with nine of those coming in the first half. Chloe Bergsten, Danielle Tonjes and Carly vonRentzell combined for 20 points against Plattsmouth.
The win over the Devils put the Jays into the sub-district championship game against the Waverly Vikings on Feb. 17.
The Vikings got off to a red-hot shooting start behind guard Paige Radenslaben and built a 35-24 halftime lead. The Jays attempted a second half rally, but game up on the short end of a 48-39 score.
Radenslaben scored 18 of her game-high 22 points in the first half and made three first-quarter 3-pointers.
Libal scored 11 points for the Jays, but was limited to just three field goals by the Viking defense.
Pike made 5-of-6 from the line and added seven points. Senior Camryn Ray sank a pair of 3-pointers and chipped in six points.
Despite the loss to the Vikings, the Jays gained a wildcard spot to play in the district championship game against the 18-4 Skyhawks.
The Jays trailed by five at the half and got as close as two points in the third quarter, but Skutt was able to pull away over the final 13 minutes for the 63-46 victory.
Victoria Van Dyke of Omaha Skutt sank nine 3-pointers and put up 30 points against the Jays.
Libal did her best to match the Skutt junior, finishing with 22 points on 7-of-16 shooting from the field and 6-of-7 shooting from the line.
Ray hit a pair of third quarter 3-pointers and came through with eight points. Pike scored six points.
The Jay season ends with a record of 14-11.