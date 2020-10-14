Bluejays ruin Wahoo homecoming game

WAHOO – The third-ranked Ashland-Greenwood football team pulled away from the seventh-ranked Wahoo Warriors on Friday to pull out the 47-22 road victory.

The teams traded scores into the second quarter and the game was tied at 14 with 11:32 remaining in the second quarter.

However, the Jays used a bruising rush attack to outscore the Warriors 33-8 over the final 35 minutes and 28 seconds.

The Bluejays rushed for 424 yards on 48 carries and got another career-game from senior running back Matthew Schuster.

A week after rushing for five touchdowns against Malcolm, Schuster added four more touchdowns against the Warriors and gained 267 yards on 19 carries.

“I’m proud of all these guys. Wahoo’s always been a big rival ever since I was here in eighth grade, and we knew they were going to be tough,” Schuster said after the game. “I think we did a good job wearing them down. Our line started winning the point of attack for our offense, and at one point we started steamrolling. We were scoring like one, two-play drives. It was ridiculous.”

Schuster scored on touchdown runs of 86 and 57 yards in the second half against the Warriors.