Bluejays remain undefeated with 47-14 win over Louisville

ASHLAND – The third-ranked Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays improved to 8-0 on the season with a 47-14 home win over the Louisville Lions.

The Jays led 27-14 at the half and outscored Louisville 20-0 over the final 24 minutes.

The Jay offense remained on a roll despite playing without senior running back Matthew Schuster who missed the game with an injury. And junior playcaller Cale Jacobsen left the game early after an injury.

The home team piled up 417 total yards, including 292 on the ground.

“I sound like a broken record, but we couldn’t be more proud of this team as we keep having new players step up each week. This win was a total team effort,” said Coach Ryan Thompson.

One of those guys was running back Grant Buller. Buller rushed for a career-high 122 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Jays’ ground game. Brody Maack and Cinch Beetison also added rushing touchdowns against the 3-4 Lions.

Jacobsen and backup quarterback Nick Carroll were efficient in the passing game, combining for a 10-for-15 performance with 125 yards and a touchdown.

The touchdown in the passing game came in the opening quarter when Jacobsen connected with Evan Shepard on a 23-yard scoring pass.