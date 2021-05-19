Bluejays qualify eight for state track and field championships

Tweton also qualified in the 800-meter run.

It will be the third time the Bluejay senior will compete at the event in Omaha.

Tweton was crowned the district champ in the 800-meter run after completing her two laps in 2:25.61. “Jaiden is going up there for more than just to participate in the 800,” said Thimm.

Freshman high jumper Lauren Gerdes will be making her first appearance in Omaha after qualifying in the high jump. She finished with the gold medal in the event at the district meet after clearing 4-11.

“I love her approach to how she competes. It wasn’t a PR jump yesterday, but the fact that she gets to go and experience the state meet as a freshman is very exciting,” added Thimm.

Senior Darby Walsh will also get the opportunity to compete in Omaha for the first time after getting in as an additional qualifier in the 3200-meter run.

Walsh shaved more than 12 seconds off her career-best time in the event and finished fifth at the district meet with a time of 12:25.

“She wanted an opportunity to run so badly. We’re so proud of her and happy she gets that chance,” Thimm added.