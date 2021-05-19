Bluejays qualify eight for state track and field championships

SPRINGFIELD – Ashland-Greenwood High School will be sending eight athletes to Omaha for the annual Nebraska State Track and Field Championships after a solid performance at the Class B-1 District Championship held at Platteview High School on May 13.
The girls team finished fourth at the meet after scoring 63 points at the meet. The girls team will be sending six athletes to the state meet after outstanding district performances.
Freshman hurdler Jadah Laughlin qualified for the state championships in three events.
She won the 300-meter hurdles at the district meet after crossing the finish line with a season-best time of 51.54. She also added a third-place finish in the 100-meter hurdle event after sprinting her way to a time of 17.15.
“Jadah is such a competitor. We knew she was sitting well coming into the district meet,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Brian Thimm.
Laughlin also qualified as a member of the Bluejays sprint relay team. Laughlin, Presley Harms, Jaylyn Horton and Jaiden Tweton combined to finish second at the district meet with a season-best time of 52.08.
“The 400-meter relay was very exciting. We’d been struggling to get all our handoffs down, changing steps, etc. But, they clicked yesterday,” added Thimm.
Tweton also qualified in the 800-meter run.
It will be the third time the Bluejay senior will compete at the event in Omaha.
Tweton was crowned the district champ in the 800-meter run after completing her two laps in 2:25.61. “Jaiden is going up there for more than just to participate in the 800,” said Thimm.
Freshman high jumper Lauren Gerdes will be making her first appearance in Omaha after qualifying in the high jump. She finished with the gold medal in the event at the district meet after clearing 4-11.
“I love her approach to how she competes. It wasn’t a PR jump yesterday, but the fact that she gets to go and experience the state meet as a freshman is very exciting,” added Thimm.
Senior Darby Walsh will also get the opportunity to compete in Omaha for the first time after getting in as an additional qualifier in the 3200-meter run.
Walsh shaved more than 12 seconds off her career-best time in the event and finished fifth at the district meet with a time of 12:25.
“She wanted an opportunity to run so badly. We’re so proud of her and happy she gets that chance,” Thimm added.
The boys team scored 28 points at the district meet and it was junior hurdler Evan Shepard who led the way with another record-breaking performance.
Shepard broke his own school record in the 110-meter hurdle event after posting an eye-popping time of 14.55 in the prelims. He came back to win the event with a time of 14.77 in the finals.
Shepard also qualified in the 300-meter hurdle event despite finishing fourth at the district meet. His time of 42.52 got him in as an additional qualifier.
Junior sprinter Grant Buller also got into the state championships as an additional qualifier after a career-best performance in the 200-meter dash.
Buller finished fifth in the event on Thursday despite posting an impressive time of 23.03.
“Grant always seems to be locked in and focused. He practices exactly like we want all of our team to practice. He deserves this opportunity,” said Thimm.