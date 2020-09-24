Bluejays pull off 28-20 upset over Wayne

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAYNE – The second-ranked Ashland-Greenwood Bluejay football team pulled off a thrilling 28-20 overtime victory over Wayne on the road on Friday night.

The Jays were led to another win by backup quarterback Nick Carroll, who started for a second straight game as starter Cale Jacobsen watched from the sideline in a walking boot.

The Jays trailed 12-0 late in the second quarter when Carroll was able to rally the Jays for a score before the end of the second quarter to pull the visitors to within 12-7.

Carroll connected with Lane Zimmerman on a 7-yard scoring pass. Cody Grauerholz was able to add the PAT and the Jays went into the locker room down 12-7.

The Jays took a 14-12 lead in the third quarter on a 31-yard touchdown run from senior running back Matthew Schuster.

Wayne was able to take a 20-14 lead late in the game on a 9-yard run and things looked bleak for the visiting Jays.

After a big return from Caleb Juedes, the Jays needed just seven plays to score the equalizer on a 27-yard run by Schuster. The PAT was blocked and after four quarters the game was tied at 20.

AGHS got the ball first in OT and scored on a 4-yard TD run from Schuster.