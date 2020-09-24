 Skip to main content
Bluejays pull off 28-20 upset over Wayne
WAYNE – The second-ranked Ashland-Greenwood Bluejay football team pulled off a thrilling 28-20 overtime victory over Wayne on the road on Friday night.

The Jays were led to another win by backup quarterback Nick Carroll, who started for a second straight game as starter Cale Jacobsen watched from the sideline in a walking boot.

The Jays trailed 12-0 late in the second quarter when Carroll was able to rally the Jays for a score before the end of the second quarter to pull the visitors to within 12-7.

Carroll connected with Lane Zimmerman on a 7-yard scoring pass. Cody Grauerholz was able to add the PAT and the Jays went into the locker room down 12-7.

The Jays took a 14-12 lead in the third quarter on a 31-yard touchdown run from senior running back Matthew Schuster.

Wayne was able to take a 20-14 lead late in the game on a 9-yard run and things looked bleak for the visiting Jays.

After a big return from Caleb Juedes, the Jays needed just seven plays to score the equalizer on a 27-yard run by Schuster. The PAT was blocked and after four quarters the game was tied at 20.

AGHS got the ball first in OT and scored on a 4-yard TD run from Schuster.

Zimmerman came up with the play of the game defensively when he intercepted the Wayne QB to end the game with a victory for AGHS.

“What a game. This was truly a team win. Our players wanted to see how they measured up with a top program in the state and the coaching staff could not be more proud of how they responded,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Ryan Thompson.

Schuster rushed for a season-best 153 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries.

Carroll completed 14-of-25 through the air for 151 yards and a touchdown with an interception.

Zimmerman had a huge all-around game, catching seven balls for 119 yards and a touchdown while adding four tackles and an interception.

Bluejays Grant Buller and Logan Sobota turned in season-best games on defense finishing with 15 and 10 tackles respectively. Shane Allington added seven tackles.

The Jays improved to 4-0 on the season and will put their unblemished record in the line when they travel to Raymond to do battle with the unbeaten Raymond Central Mustangs.

