Bluejays place fifth at first invite

BEEMER – The Ashland-Greenwood girls golf team opened the season at the West Point-Beemer Invitational at Indian Trails Country Club in Beemer last Friday.

The team placed fifth out of 10 teams with a combined score of 465. Omaha Marian won the meet with a score of 400, followed by Bennington, West Point-Beemer and Laurel-Concord.

Annalise Ptacek led the Bluejays with a 106, putting her in seventh place overall. Ellie Whitehead carded a 111 to land in 21st place. Lila Marzouk scored a 116 for 29th place, while Jessie Lamp scored 132, putting her in 47th place, followed by Imogen Prellwitz-Aude with a 141 for 55th place.

