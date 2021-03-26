Bluejays open track season in Seward

CRETE – The Ashland-Greenwood boys and girls track and field teams opened the season last week at an indoor meet at Concordia University in Seward.

The boys team scored 17 team points at the meet and were led by individual medals from junior Evan Shepard and senior Jarrod Nafzinger.

Nafzinger finished runner-up in the 800-meter run after crossing the finish line with a time of 2:12 minutes.

Shepard added medals in the high jump and in the 60-meter hurdles.

Shepard finished third in the high jump after clearing 5-8.

He also added a fifth-place medal in the 60-meter hurdles, crossing the finish line with a time of 8.97 seconds.

The Bluejay 1600-meter relay team finished sixth at the meet with a time of 3:52. Nafzinger, senior Grant Buller, junior Peyton Vinkier and sophomore Lleyton West all ran on the relay team.

The girls team scored 15 points at the meet and were led by a second-place finish from senior Jaiden Tweton in the 800-meter run.

Tweton scored eight points in the event after crossing the finish line with a time of 2:27.68.