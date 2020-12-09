Bluejays open 2020 with dominating home victory

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood Bluejay girls basketball team made a statement on opening night at home against conference foe Arlington.

The senior-laden Jays scored 42 first half points on Saturday and rolled to a 68-35 victory over the Eagles in front a small crowd at Ashland-Greenwood High School on Saturday afternoon.

AGHS led 19-8 after one quarter and 42-13 at the half.

Four different players scored in double-figures for the Jays including senior Kiara Libal. Libal scored a game-high 17 points (all in the first half) and came away with six steals against the Eagles.

Senior Saige Craven connected on three 3-pointers and added 13 points for the Jays.

Senior Chloe Bergsten scored nine of her 12 points in the first half and teammate Camryn Ray added 10 points for the home team.

The Jays converted on 18-of-20 from the free throw line and made seven 3-pointers.

The Jays played at home against the Wahoo Warriors on Tuesday night. Game results will appear in next week’s Ashland Gazette.