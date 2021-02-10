Bluejays notch wins over Cowboys, Falcons

VALLEY – The Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team improved to 11-7 after recording a pair of big wins on the hardwood last week.

The Bluejays got off to a great offensive start against Boys Town on Feb. 2 and rolled to a 66-41 home win against the Cowboys at Ashland-Greenwood High School.

“We did a good job of getting some easy baskets in the paint and hit some early outside shots to build a lead. We did not shoot it as well in the second half but our solid defense kept them from getting back into the game,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Jacob Mohs.

The Jays shot 50% from the field, 77% from the free throw line (17-22) and turned the ball over just nine times against the Cowboys.

Sophomore Cougar Konzem poured in a game-high 20 points for the Jays and added seven rebounds.

Senior Aiden Lindley scored 14 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field.

Senior Jarrod Nafzinger finished with a career-high 12 assists and added a season-high eight steals.

The Bluejays returned to the court on Friday night when they traveled to Valley to take on the Falcons of Douglas County West.