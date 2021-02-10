Bluejays notch wins over Cowboys, Falcons

VALLEY – The Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team improved to 11-7 after recording a pair of big wins on the hardwood last week.
The Bluejays got off to a great offensive start against Boys Town on Feb. 2 and rolled to a 66-41 home win against the Cowboys at Ashland-Greenwood High School.
“We did a good job of getting some easy baskets in the paint and hit some early outside shots to build a lead. We did not shoot it as well in the second half but our solid defense kept them from getting back into the game,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Jacob Mohs.
The Jays shot 50% from the field, 77% from the free throw line (17-22) and turned the ball over just nine times against the Cowboys.
Sophomore Cougar Konzem poured in a game-high 20 points for the Jays and added seven rebounds.
Senior Aiden Lindley scored 14 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field.
Senior Jarrod Nafzinger finished with a career-high 12 assists and added a season-high eight steals.
The Bluejays returned to the court on Friday night when they traveled to Valley to take on the Falcons of Douglas County West.
The Bluejays limited the home team to a season-low 33 points and rolled to a 58-33 victory.
“This was a tremendous defensive effort by our team. It was an overall great game for us as everyone contributed to the win. We have made great strides in the last week or two and we hope to continue to improve as we have some tough games coming up,” said Mohs.
The Bluejays shot 58% from the field and limited a good shooting Falcon team to 28% shooting from the field.
The Bluejays led DC West 42-19 going into the fourth quarter.
Konzem led the Jays in scoring with 17 points and pulled down a team-high eight rebounds.
Junior Evan Shepard added 13 points and four rebounds.
Nafzinger, Lindley and junior Max Parker combined for 25 points against the Falcons.
The Jays looked to remain on a roll against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Feb. 9 at home.
Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.