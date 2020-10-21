Bluejays net first conference title since 1985

LOUISVILLE – The sixth-ranked Ashland-Greenwood volleyball team earned their first conference championship in 35 years and improved to 20-5 on the season after rolling to three straight wins in the Capitol Conference Tournament last week.
The tournament started with a 25-12, 25-14 and 25-14 straight set win over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder in Ashland on Oct. 13.
“It was a game we were able to really fine tune some of our strengths and play to our level as consistently as possible,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Megan Rossell.
AGHS controlled the match at the net and from behind the service line.
AGHS piled up 36 kills compared to just 12 for LVSS.
Seniors Carly vonRentzell and Saige Craven combined for 19 kills while dominating play at the net.
Senior Layne Whaley and junior Brynn Glock led the Bluejays from behind the service line while combining for 24 points and five ace serves.
Senior libero Alexa Edmisten led the Jays along the back row with 18 digs. Glock added 10 more. Edmisten also led the team in serve receive.
Glock and Saige Craven finished with 16 and 14 set assists respectively against LVSS.
The win advanced the Jays into the semifinals where they took to the road to do battle with the Raymond Central Mustangs on Oct. 15.
AGHS won in four sets 25-16, 20-25, 25-19 and 25-22.
“Raymond Central is a very good team that is very relentless in their play. I thought we were able to get them out of system more than normal and that was a big advantage for us,” said Rossell.
VonRentzell had a monster match for the Jays and finished with a game-high 14 kills while hitting .209.
Senior Jess Stander was also a difference maker while adding 13 kills and hitting .310. Stander also led the Jays in ace blocks with five.
The Jays missed on only five of their 95 serve attempts and were led from behind the line by Whaley and Edmisten.
Edmisten piled up 28 digs along the back row.
Saige Craven led the team with 25 set assists and Glock dished out 20 more.
The win over Raymond Central vaulted the Bluejays into the conference tournament championship against the Douglas County West Falcons.
The Jays finished with a season-high 54 kills and were able to win in four sets 25-14, 23-25, 25-21 and 25-14.
Glock finished with a career-high 14 kills and vonRentzell (13) and Whaley (10) also finished in double-figures in the attack category.
Glock also added four ace serves, nine digs and 18 set assists.
Edmisten led the team with 19 digs while Whaley added 10 more.
Saige Craven led the team with 24 set assists.
“They had two strong freshmen that gave us some trouble at times but we controlled a lot of what we could on our side of the net. This group of girls just rallies with each other at all times and they never give up,” said Rossell.
