Bluejays net first conference title since 1985

AGHS won in four sets 25-16, 20-25, 25-19 and 25-22.

“Raymond Central is a very good team that is very relentless in their play. I thought we were able to get them out of system more than normal and that was a big advantage for us,” said Rossell.

VonRentzell had a monster match for the Jays and finished with a game-high 14 kills while hitting .209.

Senior Jess Stander was also a difference maker while adding 13 kills and hitting .310. Stander also led the Jays in ace blocks with five.

The Jays missed on only five of their 95 serve attempts and were led from behind the line by Whaley and Edmisten.

Edmisten piled up 28 digs along the back row.

Saige Craven led the team with 25 set assists and Glock dished out 20 more.

The win over Raymond Central vaulted the Bluejays into the conference tournament championship against the Douglas County West Falcons.

The Jays finished with a season-high 54 kills and were able to win in four sets 25-14, 23-25, 25-21 and 25-14.

Glock finished with a career-high 14 kills and vonRentzell (13) and Whaley (10) also finished in double-figures in the attack category.