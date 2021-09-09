Bluejays lose close game on road at Arlington

ARLINGTON – The Ashland-Greenwood softball team wasn’t able to hold on to an early lead in a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Class C No. 6 Arlington on the road on Aug. 31.

With one out in the top of the first, both Joslyn Sargent and Abby Fisher were able to pick up singles for the Bluejays. After a fly out during the next at-bat, Piper Boggs singled to right field scoring one.

The score remained the same until the bottom of the second when the Eagles led off the inning with a double and a single. A single to right field by the next batter for Arlington put them ahead 2-1.

In the top of the sixth, A-G was able to get back-to-back singles by Abby and Kaelyn Fisher. They were both driven in by a double hit by Boggs to centerfield.

Leading 3-2, Arlington was able to score one run in both the bottom of the sixth and seventh to win in come from behind fashion.

Boggs had the big bat for the Bluejays in the loss with all three RBI’s. Tatum Gossin pitched 6.2 innings, had five strikeouts, and gave up three earned runs.

